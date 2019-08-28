Edge Therapeutics Inc. (EDGE) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Comparing side by side

Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 24 46.91 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.63% are Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Editas Medicine Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.