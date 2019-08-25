Edge Therapeutics Inc. (EDGE) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Comparing side by side

Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Axcella Health Inc.’s average price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 188.83%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.21% and 0% respectively. Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.63%.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.