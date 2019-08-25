Edge Therapeutics Inc. (EDGE) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Comparing side by side

Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.31
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.48
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Axcella Health Inc.’s average price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 188.83%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.21% and 0% respectively. Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.63%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
