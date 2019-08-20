Edgar Lomax Co Trimmed Walmart (WMT) Holding by $10.76 Million; Stock Price Rose; Mckesson (MCK) Position Has Increased by Kempner Capital Management Inc

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 110,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 463,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.22 million, down from 574,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $112.05. About 5.77 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/04/2018 – The Tribune: Now, Walmart eyes 51% or more stake in Flipkart; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 16/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart’s Scan & Shop Has Failed – It’s Time to Empower Associates; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART IS GENERATING LOSSES TO GENERATE GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO: Still Weighing Options on Selling Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY SAM’S CLUB COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 3.8 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon. expert says; 30/05/2018 – WALMART – COMPANY REPORTED SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED ELECTION OF EACH OF WALMART’S 11 DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $144.78. About 1.92M shares traded or 34.75% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: CMTE RECOMMENDS ENHANCED OVERSIGHT RELATED TO OPIOIDS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 493,506 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bb&T reported 22,974 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru Inc (Ca) reported 442 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa invested in 0.08% or 81,922 shares. Comerica Bank reported 40,824 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldgs Plc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 5,417 were reported by Conning. First Manhattan accumulated 1,315 shares or 0% of the stock. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 2,490 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 6,618 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sol Mngmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Canandaigua Bancorporation & Tru Comm has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Horan Cap Mgmt reported 0.5% stake. Brown Advisory Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42M and $151.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17,073 shares to 67,970 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Trust holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 20,608 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd holds 45,654 shares. Beacon invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Limited Co reported 0.08% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cibc Bancorporation Usa invested in 0.17% or 12,512 shares. Shelton Cap Management reported 3,534 shares. 47,985 were reported by Fagan Assoc. 1.76 million are owned by Panagora Asset. The Alabama-based Leavell Invest has invested 0.49% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). King Wealth holds 0.11% or 3,643 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of stated it has 753,222 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Boston Prtn accumulated 0.08% or 580,497 shares. Captrust Financial reported 47,431 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny has invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Foster Motley owns 139,471 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 260,511 shares to 396,723 shares, valued at $44.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 98,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,325 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).