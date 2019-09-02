Edgar Lomax Co Trimmed General Mtrs Co Com (GM) Position by $2.46 Million; Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Shareholder Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Decreased Position as Market Valuation Declined

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.37 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.47. About 699,010 shares traded or 51.89% up from the average. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+’ Rating On Alliance Resource Partners L.P; 30/04/2018 – ARLP SEES FY EBITDA $710M TO $730M, EST. $620.3M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Production 40M-41M Tons; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $148.7M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Sales Volume 40.3M-41.3M Tons; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P UNITHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.7475/UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase First Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARL; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ‘BB+’ RATING ON ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners Increases Guidance; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS CONSIDERING SHARE BUYBACKS

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co Com (GM) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 66,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 282,349 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, down from 348,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in General Mtrs Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 4.60 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 09/05/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 29/05/2018 – YellowHammer GM Sam Appelbaum Named to AdMonsters Power List; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes GP Strategies for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS SOFTBANK VISION FUND INVESTMENT TO BE MADE IN 2 TRANCHES; 28/03/2018 – BARRA AFFIRMS GM WILL DEPLOY SELF-DRIVING CARS IN 2019; 18/03/2018 – Disputes with temporary workers add to GM Korea’s challenges; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Allegiant International As A Supplier Of The Year; 24/04/2018 – Soyoung Kim: GM, South Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 billion; 28/03/2018 – GM Korea to ask GM to roll over debt, cut interest rate

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.65B for 4.91 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Analysts await Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ARLP’s profit will be $64.00M for 7.44 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.