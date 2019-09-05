Edgar Lomax Co Stake In Metlife Com (MET) Was Raised; Ghp Investment Advisors Holding in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Decreased by $4.06 Million

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 45,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 229,641 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 184,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 4.71M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Adds Exec VP, Head of Latin America Oscar Schmidt to Executive Group; 16/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are ‘Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS JOHN HELE RETIRES AS CFO; SUCCEEDED BY MCCALLION; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO IN TALKS TO SELL 1.25% STAKE IN PNB METLIFE FOR INR1.25B; 09/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation and Verb Launch Competition to Improve Financial Health in the U.S; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 182,548 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials to Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders to Vote Against Proposed; 25/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Board of Directors Declares 293rd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Impax Asset Management Exits Position in California Water; 27/03/2018 – Willows Fifth-Graders Win 2018 Cal Water H2O Challenge Grand Prize; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding Indication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 30/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REQUESTS RATE DECREASES DUE TO TAX LAW; 08/03/2018 CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP CWT.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $34; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 119,375 shares to 583,676 shares, valued at $16.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 17,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 960,077 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CORRECTING and REPLACING MetLife’s Retirement & Income Solutions Customer Service Center Receives J.D. Power Certification – Business Wire” on August 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “MetLife (MET) Announces Mark Weinberger to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UDR and MetLife swap joint venture assets – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Names Bill Pappas as Head of Global Technology and Operations – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Prns Llc has 0.02% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lc accumulated 164 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 4.99 million shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 769 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability accumulated 172 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0.1% or 1.94 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 162,277 shares. Moreover, Kemnay Advisory Ser has 0.24% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 20,000 shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 0.17% stake. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, New York-based fund reported 3,646 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh reported 0.98% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.21% stake. Adirondack Research Mngmt Inc reported 0.24% stake. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 627,089 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs, a Arizona-based fund reported 48 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 15,437 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cambridge Rech Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Synovus stated it has 1,200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.08% stake. Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Com accumulated 4,955 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc holds 0.31% or 8,280 shares. First Manhattan Commerce holds 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 293 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 1.52 million shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc reported 0.37% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 515 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

More notable recent California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About California Water Service Group’s (NYSE:CWT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “California Water Service Group Announces Earnings for the Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “California Water Service Group Subsidiary Signs Agreement to Acquire Water and Wastewater System in Madera County – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “California Water Service Group Named a Bay Area Top Workplace for Eighth Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CWT’s profit will be $37.55 million for 17.98 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.86% EPS growth.