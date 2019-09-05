Edgar Lomax Co Position in Bank Of America Com (BAC) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; Boothbay Fund Management Holding in Motorola Solutions (MSI) Has Decreased by $497,000 as Valuation Rose

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 48.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 3,819 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 7,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $178.92. About 721,887 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Regulatory Submission for TSR-042 for MSI-High Tumors Planned in 2H 2019; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: Judge: Motorola Email Not Protected by Attorney-Client Privilege; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes $1B Acquisition of Canadian Video Surveillance Firm; 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 Motorola Solutions Announces New Public Safety Broadband Device, High-Power Mobile Radio and Mobile App Solutions; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT CAN EXTEND FOR A FURTHER FIVE YEARS

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp Com (BAC) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 119,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 583,676 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.10 million, down from 703,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 40.82 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Kathy Bessant, Bank of America’s chief technical officer, said Thursday; 25/05/2018 – Outflows from Italy funds hit record high -BAML; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO BREAK UP CEO, CHAIR FAILS; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – SUMMER INFANT – EXECUTED COMMITMENT LETTERS FOR AN AMENDED AND EXTENDED $60 MLN ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-BAML names Bernie Mensah as head of EMEA business – FT; 28/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA: REDEMPTION OF SOME OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHRS; 07/03/2018 – Bank of America’s two charts that show the bond bloodbath is ending (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 03/04/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $17 FROM $18

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $46.79 million activity.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 EPS, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $301.31 million for 24.58 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 614 shares to 1,154 shares, valued at $32.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 16,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Fibrogen Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Lp accumulated 346,616 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca accumulated 2.28% or 4.12M shares. Cap Rech Glob has 300,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Valley Advisers Inc reported 3,865 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 30,549 shares. Comm Natl Bank holds 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 7,591 shares. Cordasco Networks accumulated 50 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 547,010 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. 2,829 are held by Advisory. Moreover, Sns Gru Ltd Llc has 0.37% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 12,056 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 1,555 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors accumulated 21 shares.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Motorola Solutions’ Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Hytera Communications Will Proceed, Including Claims Against Hytera’s i-Series Product Line – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Motorola Solutions Introduces New Mission Critical Security Solutions – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:MSI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “David Rolfe Adds 4 Stocks to Portfolio in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,050 are owned by Barrett Asset Management Lc. 13,400 were reported by Aldebaran Fincl. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 76,536 shares. Duff Phelps Invest Mgmt reported 97,425 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Co holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 53.30M shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 14.22M shares. Strategy Asset Managers Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 28,699 shares. Pittenger Anderson reported 0% stake. Finance Counselors Incorporated owns 105,675 shares. Retail Bank Of The West holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 324,739 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 573,054 shares. Kessler Inv Gru Limited Liability, Indiana-based fund reported 182,064 shares. Cullinan holds 0.18% or 88,443 shares. Towercrest Capital Management has 11,132 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors invested in 2.47M shares or 0.28% of the stock.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 110,775 shares to 316,243 shares, valued at $25.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 65,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del Com New (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear Buffett’s “Silent Warning” on Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.