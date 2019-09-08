Edgar Lomax Co Maintains Stake in Union Pac Com (UNP); Hugh Johnson Advisors Increases Stake in Wal (WMT)

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 136.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 146,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 254,380 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.53M, up from 107,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.00M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 37,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 32,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.25 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Signs on as a Key Delivery Provider of Walmart’s Online Grocery Program in the Atlanta Metro Area; 10/04/2018 – Walmart Expands Online Grocery Delivery in Deal With Postmates; 11/05/2018 – Walmart is spending $16 billion to buy a majority stake in Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce company; 30/05/2018 – The news comes as the U.S. labor market has been tightening, and Walmart has been sweetening its benefits to retain talent; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT WOULD EXPIRE UPON THE CONSUMMATION OF FLIPKART IPO; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 29/03/2018 – Law 360 [Reg]: Walmart Investors Snag Depo Redos But Not Docs In Suit; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s online sales jump by a third; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Indian retailers to move CCI against Walmart-Flipkart deal – PTI in Economic Times

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11,067 shares to 48,057 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 18,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,067 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,398 are held by Ledyard National Bank. Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 0.84% or 60,212 shares in its portfolio. Matrix Asset accumulated 0.06% or 3,500 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 0.08% or 10,149 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 3.34 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Pettee Investors has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Caprock accumulated 0.31% or 16,326 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 3,976 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Petrus Trust Lta has 1.17% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 62,093 shares. 71,813 were reported by Pinnacle Assoc. 223,739 were accumulated by Axa. Thompson Invest Management Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2,488 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.5% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Epoch Ptnrs Incorporated stated it has 232,523 shares.

