Edgar Lomax Co Maintains Position in Metlife Com (MET); Realogy Hldgs (Put) (RLGY) Valuation Declined While Sandler Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 45,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 229,641 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 184,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 8.92 million shares traded or 77.52% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Unit Struck $16 Billion in Real Estate Deals Last Year; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2; 07/03/2018 – Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement Business; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Metlife’s Preferred Stock At Baa2(hyb); Stable Outlook; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO IN TALKS TO SELL 1.25% STAKE IN PNB METLIFE FOR INR1.25B; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Investment Management exceeds $16 billion in global commercial real estate transactions for 2017

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) (RLGY) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 900,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38 million, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $607.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 11.16% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 3.79 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 119,375 shares to 583,676 shares, valued at $16.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC) by 82,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 813,351 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Names Bill Pappas as Head of Global Technology and Operations – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UDR and MetLife swap joint venture assets – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Investment Management Originates Record $7.7 Billion in Private Placement Debt For 1H 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.08% or 941,683 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 484,783 shares. 125,010 were accumulated by Financial Gru. Salzhauer Michael invested 0.31% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). State Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc invested 0.29% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Shufro Rose Lc invested in 1.42% or 332,897 shares. Advisors Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 10,513 shares. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.18% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Allsquare Wealth Ltd holds 1,143 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 535 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blume Cap Management Inc invested in 112,529 shares or 2.51% of the stock. Stifel Finance reported 0.12% stake.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 119,300 shares valued at $999,734 was made by Schneider Ryan M. on Wednesday, May 8.

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 1.19% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.84 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $92.00M for 1.65 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:STX) by 151,000 shares to 712,000 shares, valued at $34.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 10,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 277 shares. Assetmark reported 145 shares. 248,994 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement System. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 25,100 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 3,800 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Hsbc Holdings Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 44,796 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 74,356 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa invested in 19,275 shares. Barclays Plc has 46,072 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 74,775 shares. Earnest Limited Com reported 90 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 49,753 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp owns 123,529 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar accumulated 14,848 shares.