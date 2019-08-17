Edgar Lomax Co Lifted United Technologies (UTX) Position; Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Edgar Lomax Co increased United Technologies (UTX) stake by 59.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgar Lomax Co acquired 131,350 shares as United Technologies (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Edgar Lomax Co holds 353,837 shares with $45.61M value, up from 222,487 last quarter. United Technologies now has $107.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win

Among 2 analysts covering Pioneer Energy (NYSE:PES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pioneer Energy has $3 highest and $2.6 lowest target. $2.80’s average target is 1662.11% above currents $0.1589 stock price. Pioneer Energy had 3 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global given on Thursday, February 21. See Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) latest ratings:

18/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $3 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $2.6 Maintain

Edgar Lomax Co decreased Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 7,775 shares to 750,483 valued at $40.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 110,950 shares and now owns 463,696 shares. Bank Of America Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $132 lowest target. $149.75’s average target is 19.75% above currents $125.05 stock price. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $132 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, June 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Mgmt Comm stated it has 140,095 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 21,796 shares. 20,178 were accumulated by Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Llc. Waters Parkerson Com Ltd Liability Company accumulated 44,328 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund has invested 0.45% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc has invested 0.58% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Congress Asset Management Ma accumulated 5,432 shares. Mengis Capital Mngmt holds 0.12% or 1,658 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 60,458 shares. Old Point Trust Fincl Ser N A reported 0.55% stake. Matrix Asset Advsrs invested in 134,631 shares or 2.96% of the stock. Inverness Counsel Ltd Co Ny holds 0.07% or 10,267 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd has invested 0.43% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Llc reported 3,176 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 485,360 shares.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land drilling and production services to gas and oil exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company has market cap of $12.47 million. The companyÂ’s Drilling Services segment offers contract land drilling services in Texas, North Dakota, Appalachia, and Colombia. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a fleet of 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

It closed at $0.1589 lastly. It is down 95.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PES News: 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services Expects to Generate Positive Cash Flow for Full-Year 2018; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2Q REV. FROM PRODUCTION UNITS UP 7% TO 10% VS 1Q; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER ENERGY 1Q REV. $144.5M, EST. $136.5M; 19/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Energy Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PES); 23/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services 1Q Rev $144.5M; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services 1Q Loss/Shr 14c