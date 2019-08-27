Edgar Lomax Co Increased Allstate (ALL) Stake By $4.39 Million; Group One Trading LP Has Lifted Abbvie (ABBV) Stake By $2.36 Million

Group One Trading Lp increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 919.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp acquired 29,560 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 32,774 shares with $2.64 million value, up from 3,214 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $96.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $65.56. About 6.03M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2

Edgar Lomax Co increased Allstate Corporation (ALL) stake by 7.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgar Lomax Co acquired 46,650 shares as Allstate Corporation (ALL)’s stock rose 9.59%. The Edgar Lomax Co holds 694,893 shares with $65.45 million value, up from 648,243 last quarter. Allstate Corporation now has $33.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $102.79. About 852,659 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION

Group One Trading Lp decreased Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) stake by 41,542 shares to 8,722 valued at $83,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Roku Inc (Put) stake by 415,200 shares and now owns 177,500 shares. Tal Education Group (Call) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 23.55% above currents $65.56 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, August 20 to “Overweight”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman reported 99,347 shares. 73,211 were reported by Fulton Commercial Bank Na. Hartford Fincl reported 20,000 shares. 269,184 were reported by Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc. Yorktown Rech Communication holds 17,000 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il holds 0.48% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 169,282 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 131,584 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt has 0.13% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Twin Cap Mngmt holds 0.46% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 114,720 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.46% or 1.17M shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.78M shares. Crossvault Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.65% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 15,632 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Co holds 0.16% or 4,676 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 5.09 million shares. Eagle Asset stated it has 55,890 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Allstate has $12500 highest and $9400 lowest target. $108.57’s average target is 5.62% above currents $102.79 stock price. Allstate had 16 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, May 29. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, May 21. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $11500 target in Monday, July 1 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of ALL in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Strong Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ALL in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Edgar Lomax Co decreased Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC) stake by 82,225 shares to 813,351 valued at $40.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) stake by 71,275 shares and now owns 135,121 shares. Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.