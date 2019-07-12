Edgar Lomax Co Holding in Target Com (TGT) Has Lowered as Share Price Declined; Park West Asset Management Has Cut Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Stake by $12.18 Million

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 25,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 969,104 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.78M, down from 994,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.72. About 3.37 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.15 TO $5.45

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 296,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 327,923 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71 million, down from 624,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $35.23. About 132,171 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 9.69% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHB); 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 14/03/2018 Rush Enterprises, Inc. Increases Stk Repurchase Program by $35 M; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.10M shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education Inc by 23,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Analysts await Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 18.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.92 per share. RUSHA’s profit will be $40.19M for 8.08 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Rush Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.22% EPS growth.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 1.08M shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $41.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc N Com (NYSE:SPG) by 1,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).