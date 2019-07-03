Edgar Lomax Co Holding in Southern Co. (SO) Boosted by $24.58 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Bruce & Co Has Increased Its Holding

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Southern Co. (SO) by 106.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 481,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 932,295 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.18 million, up from 450,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Southern Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $56.31. About 2.54M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67 million, up from 85,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK WAS HELPFUL ON CHINA TRADE SUGGESTIONS; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 05/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple could release new high-end headphones this year; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in “near future”; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – AMS Is Latest Apple iPhone Casualty: Keep the Faith, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 19,304 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Trust Of Vermont holds 0.07% or 15,653 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Services Grp holds 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 650,562 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 1,530 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 7,412 are owned by Fisher Asset Management Ltd Com. First Heartland Consultants Inc owns 4,687 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Argyle Capital Mgmt has 39,955 shares. Essex Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). The Kentucky-based Town & Country Comml Bank & Dba First Bankers has invested 0.13% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Southeast Asset Advsr has 0.24% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 10,797 are owned by Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.17% or 201,268 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi has 62,575 shares. Covington owns 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 5,900 shares.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC) by 82,225 shares to 813,351 shares, valued at $40.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc Com (NYSE:C) by 93,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,375 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. 33,000 shares were sold by Lantrip Mark, worth $1.63M on Tuesday, February 12. 2,000 shares were bought by Clark Henry A III, worth $100,380. 90,942 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares with value of $4.42M were sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suncoast Equity Mngmt reported 82,138 shares or 3.46% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 4.06% or 117,500 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 229,686 shares or 4.62% of its portfolio. Lipe & Dalton holds 4.9% or 35,056 shares in its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 53,748 shares. Hl Svcs Limited Liability Com invested 4.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Valmark Advisers holds 23,963 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Northrock Prns Ltd owns 11,419 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gruss & Com Inc stated it has 36,450 shares or 7.25% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet Cie Sa owns 1.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 476,517 shares. The New York-based Epoch Invest Prns has invested 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Royal State Bank Of Canada has 15.06 million shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Pure Financial Incorporated has 0.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,829 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 1.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 732,065 shares.