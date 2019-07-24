Edgar Lomax Co Has Raised Its Occidental Pete Cp Del Com (OXY) Stake by $1.75 Million; As Harmonic (HLIT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Marathon Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Occidental Pete Cp Del Com (OXY) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 26,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 153,153 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 126,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Occidental Pete Cp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $51.94. About 3.55 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 256,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,375 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121,000, down from 278,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $663.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.69. About 720,991 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 48.27% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.84% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 08/04/2018 – Fuji Television Network Selects Harmonic Cloud Playout Solution for OTT Delivery; 20/04/2018 – DJ Harmonic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLIT); 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj EPS 18c; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Rev $90.1M; 24/04/2018 – Global $985.8 Million Harmonic Filters Market Report 2018-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Harmonic Joins Pearl TV and Ecosystem Partners in Industry-First ATSC 3.0 Test Bed; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 30/03/2018 – Harmonic Dismisses PwC As Its Independent Public Accountant — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Harmonic and Veygo Team Up to Deliver End-to-End OTT Solution, Successfully Deployed by Indonesia’s AMTV; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold HLIT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 75.14 million shares or 4.61% more from 71.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas invested in 0% or 42,402 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.01% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Herald Invest Mgmt accumulated 500,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 33,200 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 6,725 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 0% or 5,980 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Css Ltd Liability Company Il reported 12,176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 34,421 shares. Charles Schwab holds 501,169 shares. Fmr Llc accumulated 290,357 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 2,540 shares.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 23,370 shares to 46,685 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 46,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, down 1,100.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Harmonic Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 71,275 shares to 135,121 shares, valued at $26.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,273 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gru accumulated 0.48% or 1.90M shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset Management has 0.5% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1.42 million shares. Ckw Grp reported 1,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Company has 686,470 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Bokf Na has 195,421 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Oarsman reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Stifel Financial Corp owns 637,764 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.14% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 2.32 million shares. 13,598 are held by Amer Research &. Tdam Usa reported 1.38% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Strs Ohio holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 648,589 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.05% or 35,076 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 4,000 shares. Perritt Capital Mgmt holds 5,690 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.