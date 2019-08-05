Edgar Lomax Co Has Lowered Its Position in Citigroup Com (C) by $5.82 Million as Market Value Rose; As Apple Com (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Increased Holding

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,136 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, up from 36,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sp; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett boosts his Apple stake; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS “SHOT THROUGH WITH RAMPANT WASTE,” AND THAT IS “DEEPLY IMMORAL”

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com (C) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 93,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 181,375 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29 million, down from 275,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.77 million shares traded or 12.26% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and; 05/03/2018 – SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 20/03/2018 – CITI: KUSHNER COS. LOAN HAD PRELIM. APPROVAL AT TIME OF MEETING; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct takes $1 billion stake each in Citigroup, Sallie Mae -letter; 21/03/2018 – MASKELL TO CO-HEAD EMEA GROUP AT CITI WITH SHAWN BORISOFF; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 15/05/2018 – SOFTBANK PLANS TO OPEN OFFICE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup said a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi accounts tied to the Department of Defense

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Management has 0.76% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Farmers Merchants has 1,869 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Greenhaven Assocs Inc stated it has 13.44% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Foundry Prtnrs Llc invested in 1.59% or 637,258 shares. Tillar holds 0.81% or 22,729 shares. Duncker Streett & Co Incorporated has 7,512 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Invest Limited Partnership invested in 863,133 shares. 52,855 are held by Farmers Trust. Fil Ltd holds 0.58% or 5.92 million shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 42,095 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Redwood Cap Mngmt Lc owns 3.28% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 770,000 shares. Ajo LP reported 4.14M shares. Psagot Investment House, a Israel-based fund reported 170,116 shares. Hodges Cap Management Inc holds 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 17,661 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com stated it has 5,342 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.49 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 18,000 shares to 90,514 shares, valued at $16.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del Com New (NYSE:USB) by 234,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR).