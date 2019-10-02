Edgar Lomax Co Has Lowered Exelon Com (EXC) Stake; Limoneira Co (LMNR) Sentiment Is 1.36

Limoneira Co (LMNR) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 34 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 25 sold and decreased their stakes in Limoneira Co. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 8.29 million shares, down from 8.41 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Limoneira Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 18 Increased: 27 New Position: 7.

Edgar Lomax Co decreased Exelon Corp Com (EXC) stake by 1.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edgar Lomax Co sold 12,250 shares as Exelon Corp Com (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Edgar Lomax Co holds 801,101 shares with $38.41 million value, down from 813,351 last quarter. Exelon Corp Com now has $46.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 2.20 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION FILES TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC); 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $317.87 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Lemon Operations, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It currently has negative earnings. The Lemon Operations segment grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers, as well as packs lemons grown by others.

Ashford Capital Management Inc holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company for 835,930 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Llc owns 748,175 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has 0.84% invested in the company for 105,993 shares. The New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.48% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 263,962 shares.

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 84,498 shares traded or 33.80% up from the average. Limoneira Company (LMNR) has declined 23.21% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Exelon has $6000 highest and $47 lowest target. $52.70’s average target is 10.07% above currents $47.88 stock price. Exelon had 10 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of EXC in report on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 13 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $855.08 million for 13.60 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

