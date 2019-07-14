Edgar Lomax Co Has Lifted Holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) as Share Value Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Poplar Forest Capital Lowered Its Position

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by 23.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,370 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77M, up from 77,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in United Parcel Service Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.45 million shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 89.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 31,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,738 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $441,000, down from 35,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Communications invested in 84,130 shares. First Finance Corp In has invested 2.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kingdon Cap Mngmt holds 4.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 270,067 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt holds 56,401 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1,813 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 3.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Regent Inv Mngmt Llc holds 2.43% or 61,911 shares. Clarkston Cap Partners Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 347,099 shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 63,583 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii has 2.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sarasin & Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coastline Trust, Rhode Island-based fund reported 76,371 shares. Acr Alpine Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.99% or 120.32M shares in its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma holds 2.54% or 133,484 shares in its portfolio. Blue Fincl Capital owns 68,949 shares for 4.27% of their portfolio.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 569,964 shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $47.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 554,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 908,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 17,900 shares to 960,077 shares, valued at $44.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 78,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares valued at $1.01 million were sold by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilkins Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 68,772 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. City Hldgs has 27,306 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Lp has 0.35% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Scotia has invested 0.34% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Girard Prns invested in 30,532 shares. Highvista Strategies reported 2,200 shares. Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 25 are owned by Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Llc. Hl Financial Serv Ltd reported 40,003 shares stake. Culbertson A N & Co owns 26,697 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 55.41 million shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Com owns 0.21% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 59,539 shares. 417,679 were reported by Cacti Asset Management Lc. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 8.40M shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 765,984 shares.

