Edgar Lomax Co Has Cut Its Walmart (WMT) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Northpointe Capital Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $1.67 Million; Share Value Declined

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 110,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 463,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.22 million, down from 574,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $109.25. About 3.04M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 19/04/2018 – Expect to see more colored tops and denim worn by employees at Walmart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS INTL CEO SAYS FLIPKART HAS AN INCREDIBLY STRONG GROWING APPAREL BUSINESS; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – WALMART: HANDY IN PROGRAM TO DO FURNITURE & TV INSTALLATION; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON: PLANS TO OFFER GRAB, OLA STAKE TO VISION FUND; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON: NO DIRECT INTEREST IN ACQUIRING REGIONAL NEWSPAPERS BUT FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP MAY HAVE AN INTEREST; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- BUYOUT FIRMS ADVENT, GP INVESTMENTS AND ACON DELIVERED NON-BINDING BIDS IN JANUARY FOR MAJORITY STAKE IN WALMART’S BRAZIL UNIT; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jone

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 31,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 168,967 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12M, down from 200,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $52.85. About 18.13M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 380,579 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 83,226 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Lc holds 17,840 shares. Stanley reported 0.56% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Wetherby Asset Management Inc has 34,146 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru owns 13,349 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Spinnaker invested in 31,400 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.51% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cipher LP stated it has 142,682 shares. Fiduciary Trust Comm holds 0.17% or 64,650 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Dc has 0.11% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 13,754 shares. Country Trust Retail Bank reported 307,909 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 22.57 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 110,775 shares to 316,243 shares, valued at $25.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 172,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 953,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.62 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 21,779 shares to 68,328 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 37,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

