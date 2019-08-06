Edgar Lomax Co Has Cut Exelon Com (EXC) Stake by $4.11 Million; Aristotle Capital Boston Has Lowered Idex (IEX) Holding by $531,822; Shares Rose

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Exelon Corp Com (EXC) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 82,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 813,351 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.77 million, down from 895,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Exelon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 9.79M shares traded or 84.02% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $5.65 during the last trading session, reaching $155.93. About 678,089 shares traded or 71.36% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Introduces Captium: The First-Ever Connected Vehicle Platform For Fire And EMS; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 65,075 shares to 131,908 shares, valued at $25.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) by 481,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 932,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vestor Cap Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 1,119 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Natixis stated it has 352,902 shares. Shelton Cap Management invested in 0.08% or 979 shares. Moreover, Hbk Investments LP has 0.29% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 444,510 shares. Alps Advisors reported 20,822 shares. Uss Mgmt Ltd holds 878,381 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company has 4,025 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 264,137 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 1.93 million shares. The North Carolina-based National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has invested 0.11% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Middleton Company Inc Ma invested 0.55% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.57% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Alabama-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.12% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil Company stated it has 1.19% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Cap Guardian Tru Company reported 160,154 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Limited Com has 0.01% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 3,110 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Eulav Asset owns 83,750 shares. Amp Cap holds 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 25,393 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 245,400 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,038 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Limited Co has invested 2.61% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Fjarde Ap invested in 71,124 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Beck Mack & Oliver Lc accumulated 7,536 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.1% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Team Inc (NYSE:TISI) by 362,979 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $21.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BHLB) by 142,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 490,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Byline Bancorp Inc.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74 million for 26.70 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.