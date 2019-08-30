Edgar Lomax Co Has Cut Citigroup Com (C) Position By $5.82 Million; MVB Financial (MVBF) Sentiment Is 1.5

Edgar Lomax Co decreased Citigroup Inc Com (C) stake by 34.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgar Lomax Co sold 93,825 shares as Citigroup Inc Com (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Edgar Lomax Co holds 181,375 shares with $11.29 million value, down from 275,200 last quarter. Citigroup Inc Com now has $142.64B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $64.7. About 5.52 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust Series 2015-GC29 Commercial Mortgage P-T Certs; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi must answer tough succession questions; 11/05/2018 – ValueAct Buys Into Citigroup — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – CITI ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS IN INTERNAL MEMO; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and Approximately CHF 182.1 Million Redemption of 2; 25/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR

MVB Financial Corp (MVBF) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 15 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 10 sold and reduced stakes in MVB Financial Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 3.89 million shares, down from 3.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding MVB Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 9 Increased: 14 New Position: 1.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage services and products to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company has market cap of $218.68 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It has a 9.73 P/E ratio. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 2,992 shares traded. MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MVBF News: 16/05/2018 – MVB Financial Corp. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 10/05/2018 – MVB Financial Corp. Names Brad Greathouse as SVP, Human Re; 07/05/2018 MVB FINANCIAL CORP MVBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.23; 15/05/2018 – MVB Bank Names Steve Braden as EVP, Chief Retail Banking Officer

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $86,381 activity.

Ejf Capital Llc holds 2.06% of its portfolio in MVB Financial Corp. for 1.13 million shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 422,375 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc has 0.25% invested in the company for 92,699 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Trust Co has invested 0.13% in the stock. City Holding Co, a West Virginia-based fund reported 20,519 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39B for 8.13 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 32.92% above currents $64.7 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS.

