Edgar Lomax Co Decreased Stake in Exelon Com (EXC) by $4.11 Million as Valuation Rose; Us Bancorp De Raised Position in Caci International Cl A (CACI) by $502,502 as Valuation Rose

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Exelon Corp Com (EXC) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 82,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 813,351 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.77 million, down from 895,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Exelon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 2.71 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 27/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Caci International Inc Cl A (CACI) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 2,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 15,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Caci International Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $216.12. About 87,303 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 23.89% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter lnsurgency Targeting Program; 18/03/2018 – CACI OFFERS $15/SHR CASH, FIXED RATIO 0.184 SHRS FOR CSRA; 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q REV. $1.12B, EST. $1.12B; 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To Rev $4.4B-$4.5B; 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Ratings Of Caci Int’l Under Review For Downgrade; 19/03/2018 – CACI Awarded $60 Million IDIQ Contract to Provide Advertising and Media Support for Army National Guard; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL OF $44/SHARE TO BUY CSRA FACTORS IN BREAK-UP FEE OF $204 MLN; 15/03/2018 – CACI GETS PRIME POSITION ON $17.5B MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CACI Secures $880 Million Task Order to Provide Information Technology and Engineering Services for U.S. Army’s Personnel and Force Management Systems – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CACI International Inc (CACI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CACI International to Release 4th Quarter and Year-End FY19 Results After Market Close on August 14, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CACI Issues Guidance for Its Fiscal Year 2020 – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $12,011 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Hillsdale Invest Inc holds 0.06% or 3,400 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 25,493 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Adage Partners Gp Limited Liability Com reported 0.07% stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp accumulated 61 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 22,439 shares. Alpha Windward Lc reported 2,751 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Calamos Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,440 shares. Moreover, Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc accumulated 22,391 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 3,617 were accumulated by M&T Natl Bank. Aperio Limited Liability Company owns 22,597 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Majedie Asset Management Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 17,294 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Eulav Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 5,300 shares.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B H P Billiton Limited A D R (NYSE:BHP) by 6,278 shares to 118,399 shares, valued at $6.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synalloy Corp (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 20,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,794 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 11.27% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $611.70 million for 18.25 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Three Mile Island nuclear reactor set to be sold, dismantled – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Com (NYSE:BK) by 143,675 shares to 407,224 shares, valued at $20.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 110,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc N Com (NYSE:SPG).