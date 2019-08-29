Edgar Lomax Co Decreased Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) Position; CURALEAF HLDGS COMMON SHARES (CURLF) Shorts Raised By 15.39%

CURALEAF HLDGS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had an increase of 15.39% in short interest. CURLF’s SI was 890,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 15.39% from 772,000 shares previously. With 742,800 avg volume, 1 days are for CURALEAF HLDGS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CURLF)’s short sellers to cover CURLF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $7.09. About 587,254 shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Edgar Lomax Co decreased Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) stake by 67.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgar Lomax Co sold 331,150 shares as Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Edgar Lomax Co holds 156,411 shares with $16.28 million value, down from 487,561 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co Com now has $303.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $121.18. About 2.73M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer

Among 6 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $115’s average target is -5.10% below currents $121.18 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 12 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Capital holds 2.42M shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. 860 are owned by Winfield Incorporated. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 22,911 shares. Moreover, Evergreen Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 34,819 shares stake. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Pa holds 230,983 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advisors holds 15,748 shares. Marietta Prtn Limited Liability Co invested 0.92% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 5.04M shares for 3.37% of their portfolio. 6,572 were accumulated by America First Inv Limited Liability. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 63,302 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0.84% or 32.77M shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 110,331 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Llc owns 5,598 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. 47,883 were accumulated by Fdx Advsr Inc.

Edgar Lomax Co increased United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) stake by 18,500 shares to 96,370 valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) stake by 146,950 shares and now owns 254,380 shares. United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) was raised too.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.25 billion. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides non-cannabis services to licensed cannabis operators in the areas of cultivation, extraction and production, and retail operations.

