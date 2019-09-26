Edgar Lomax Co Decreased By $338,400 Its Abbvie Com (ABBV) Position; MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) Has 0.75 Sentiment

Edgar Lomax Co decreased Abbvie Inc. Com (ABBV) stake by 1.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edgar Lomax Co sold 4,700 shares as Abbvie Inc. Com (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Edgar Lomax Co holds 311,543 shares with $22.66 million value, down from 316,243 last quarter. Abbvie Inc. Com now has $109.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $73.86. About 5.64M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. It's up 0.30, from 0.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 6 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 8 trimmed and sold positions in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund. The investment managers in our database reported: 692,864 shares, down from 1.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.



Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund for 250,105 shares. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owns 44,395 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 2,592 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Destination Wealth Management, a California-based fund reported 1,591 shares.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The company has market cap of $51.62 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 17.3 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.63. About 72,425 shares traded or 72.36% up from the average. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.



Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. On Monday, September 16 Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 25,000 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 8.10 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.