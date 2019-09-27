Edgar Lomax Co Cut Stake in Southern Co. (SO) as Stock Price Rose; As Astronova (ALOT) Stock Price Declined, Rutabaga Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Southern Co. (SO) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 13,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 918,445 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.77 million, down from 932,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Southern Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $61.79. About 2.56 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 11/04/2018 – Alabama Power Dividends Declared; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 23/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN POWER ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO SAYS TRADE PROTECTIONISM DOESN’T WORK IN LONG TERM

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Astronova Inc (ALOT) by 46.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 108,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.35% . The hedge fund held 125,743 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25 million, down from 233,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astronova Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 22,285 shares traded. AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) has risen 31.77% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ALOT News: 23/04/2018 – AstroNova: STC Approval Allows Retrofits of Existing Flight Deck Printers in Boeing 737-600, -700, -700C, -800, -900 and -900ER Series Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – iQIYI’s “Hot Blood Dance Crew” Simultaneously Broadcast by Malaysia’s Leading Media Astro and Gains Popularity Overseas; 09/05/2018 – Astro Aerospace Acquires VTOL Industry Leader Passenger Drone; 28/03/2018 – ASTRO MALAYSIA 4Q NET INCOME 181.8M RINGGIT; 13/03/2018 – Deep Space Industries to provide Comet satellite propulsion for Astro Digital; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data; 23/04/2018 – ALOT TO RETROFIT BOEING 737NG WITH TOUGHWRITER DATA PRINTER; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 19/03/2018 – CEO Woods Disposes 366 Of AstroNova Inc; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING AstroNova Reports Record Bookings, Revenue and Backlog for the Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full

Analysts await AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. ALOT’s profit will be $1.20M for 22.93 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by AstroNova, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 14.04 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

