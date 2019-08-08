Edgar Lomax Co Continues to Hold Position in Occidental Pete Cp Del Com (OXY); Globeflex Capital LP Decreased Its Icu Med (ICUI) Position by $675,653 as Stock Rose

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 2,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 8,954 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 11,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 33.22% or $81.62 during the last trading session, reaching $164.05. About 1.19M shares traded or 630.33% up from the average. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Occidental Pete Cp Del Com (OXY) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 26,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 153,153 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 126,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Occidental Pete Cp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 5.54M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Small Cap Etf (EWZS) by 37,231 shares to 225,850 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resolute Forest Products Ord (NYSE:RFP) by 112,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.