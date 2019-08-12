Edgar Lomax Co Continues to Hold Holding in Occidental Pete Cp Del Com (OXY); Calamos Advisors Has Upped Its Ares Capital (ARCC) Position

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 128.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 36,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $626,000, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 441,240 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Occidental Pete Cp Del Com (OXY) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 26,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 153,153 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 126,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Occidental Pete Cp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.26. About 5.63 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Capital Management has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Putnam Fl holds 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 10,300 shares. Ares Mngmt Llc reported 548,472 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mgmt Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 299 shares. Bruni J V Com Com reported 7.52% stake. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 2.87M shares. 80,895 are owned by Cibc Ww Inc. California-based Covington Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 16,988 were reported by Asset Management. 77,456 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. D E Shaw And Inc invested in 5.70 million shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 121,815 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 28,980 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability reported 0.85% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 36,400 shares to 71,380 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,964 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (Call).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $245,837 activity. $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by ROLL PENELOPE F. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045 worth of stock or 4,500 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.37 million activity. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Shares for $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. Shearer Bob bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258. $203,401 worth of stock was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 110,950 shares to 463,696 shares, valued at $45.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc Com (NYSE:C) by 93,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,375 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC).