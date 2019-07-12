Edgar Lomax Co Boosted Its Chevron New Com (CVX) Stake by $29.08 Million; Share Price Rose; Williams Co (WMB) Holder Comerica Bank Has Cut Its Stake by $741,160

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Williams Co Inc (WMB) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 26,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,351 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, down from 265,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Williams Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.82. About 2.52M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 65.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 236,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 598,102 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.67M, up from 361,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $125.93. About 2.34 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 331,150 shares to 156,411 shares, valued at $16.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 17,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 960,077 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. Another trade for 7,200 shares valued at $838,808 was sold by Ourada Jeanette L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Lc stated it has 36,968 shares. Manchester Ltd Co owns 10,359 shares. Alley Co Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.96% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 54,204 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Lc owns 0.01% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,013 shares. Jump Trading accumulated 8,430 shares. Ckw Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Virginia-based Burke And Herbert Comml Bank And has invested 2.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Johnson Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 501,658 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 9.58 million shares or 0.76% of the stock. Btr Cap Management, California-based fund reported 117,216 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Savant Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.4% or 17,131 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Com stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). New York-based Art Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.53% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 133,856 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 60,740 shares to 382,655 shares, valued at $10.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bok Finl Corp Com New (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 17,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $277.64 million for 31.33 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0.01% or 2.25 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Lenox Wealth Management invested in 134 shares or 0% of the stock. Gateway Advisers Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 48,410 shares. Texas Yale Cap invested 0.3% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). New York-based Tiedemann Advsrs Lc has invested 0.65% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Geode Mngmt Limited Co has 0.12% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 48,200 were reported by Andra Ap. Norinchukin Savings Bank The accumulated 0.08% or 229,841 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 2.19M shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 1,275 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cls Invests Lc accumulated 77 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt LP holds 1.38% or 772,576 shares in its portfolio. Augustine Asset Mgmt owns 11,915 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,054 shares.