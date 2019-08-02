Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Edesa Biotech Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Risk & Volatility

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s 2.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 127.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Zogenix Inc.’s 90.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.9 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Zogenix Inc. is $62.5, which is potential 31.36% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance while Zogenix Inc. has 32.12% stronger performance.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.