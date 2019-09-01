Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 53382.36 N/A -1.16 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 77.25 N/A -3.99 0.00

Demonstrates Edesa Biotech Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.2 and 9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Edesa Biotech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.