Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|65288.89
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
|PolarityTE Inc.
|9
|21.46
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Edesa Biotech Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Edesa Biotech Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility and Risk
Edesa Biotech Inc.’s 2.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 127.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, PolarityTE Inc. has a 1.14 beta which is 14.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9. On the competitive side is, PolarityTE Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PolarityTE Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Edesa Biotech Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.9% and 45.6% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8.43%
|-15%
|-47.58%
|-72.95%
|-77.66%
|-64.71%
For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. was less bearish than PolarityTE Inc.
Summary
Edesa Biotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors PolarityTE Inc.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.