Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 65288.89 N/A -1.16 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 9 21.46 N/A -3.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Edesa Biotech Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Edesa Biotech Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s 2.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 127.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, PolarityTE Inc. has a 1.14 beta which is 14.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9. On the competitive side is, PolarityTE Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PolarityTE Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Edesa Biotech Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.9% and 45.6% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. was less bearish than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.