Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Both Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|93805.88
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
|Personalis Inc.
|20
|9.37
|N/A
|-0.71
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
|Personalis Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. are 9.2 and 9 respectively. Its competitor Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Edesa Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Personalis Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.6% of Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Personalis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
|Personalis Inc.
|-16.19%
|-27.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-37.14%
For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Personalis Inc.
Summary
Personalis Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Edesa Biotech Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.