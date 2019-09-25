Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Both Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 93805.88 N/A -1.16 0.00 Personalis Inc. 20 9.37 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. are 9.2 and 9 respectively. Its competitor Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Edesa Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Personalis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.6% of Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Personalis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Personalis Inc.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Edesa Biotech Inc.