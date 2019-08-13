Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Both Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 5 0.62 N/A -4.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Edesa Biotech Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9. On the competitive side is, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.