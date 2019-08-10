Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Both Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Edesa Biotech Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares and 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. Competitively, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 18.84% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Edesa Biotech Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.