Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

As Biotechnology companies, Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|99809.45
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|7
|10.65
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Edesa Biotech Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Edesa Biotech Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0.00%
|-30.4%
|-21.7%
Volatility and Risk
Edesa Biotech Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.27 beta. In other hand, Molecular Templates Inc. has beta of 2.73 which is 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. are 9.2 and 9 respectively. Its competitor Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Edesa Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Molecular Templates Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|-8.75%
|-22.34%
|-8.88%
|47.64%
|32.46%
|62.62%
For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance while Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance.
Summary
Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Edesa Biotech Inc.
Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
