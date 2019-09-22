Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

As Biotechnology companies, Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 99809.45 N/A -1.16 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 7 10.65 N/A -0.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Edesa Biotech Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Edesa Biotech Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Volatility and Risk

Edesa Biotech Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.27 beta. In other hand, Molecular Templates Inc. has beta of 2.73 which is 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. are 9.2 and 9 respectively. Its competitor Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Edesa Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Molecular Templates Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance while Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Edesa Biotech Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.