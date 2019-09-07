Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

This is a contrast between Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 78046.48 N/A -1.16 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Edesa Biotech Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Volatility and Risk

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s 2.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 127.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.15 beta which is 85.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.2 and 9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Marker Therapeutics Inc. are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Edesa Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares and 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.