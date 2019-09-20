Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|138010.05
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|1.54
|0.77
Demonstrates Edesa Biotech Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Edesa Biotech Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0.00%
|97.6%
|46%
Volatility & Risk
Edesa Biotech Inc.’s 2.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 127.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. IVERIC bio Inc. on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. are 9.2 and 9 respectively. Its competitor IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 and its Quick Ratio is 12. IVERIC bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Edesa Biotech Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares and 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0%
|-6.3%
|-10.53%
|-4.03%
|-50.83%
|-0.83%
For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than IVERIC bio Inc.
Summary
IVERIC bio Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
