Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 138010.05 N/A -1.16 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Demonstrates Edesa Biotech Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Edesa Biotech Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Volatility & Risk

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s 2.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 127.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. IVERIC bio Inc. on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. are 9.2 and 9 respectively. Its competitor IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 and its Quick Ratio is 12. IVERIC bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares and 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.