Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 23.23 N/A -1.96 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. are 9.2 and 9 respectively. Its competitor Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Edesa Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares and 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Intellia Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.