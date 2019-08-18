Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Both Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 65288.89 N/A -1.16 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Edesa Biotech Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Volatility & Risk

Edesa Biotech Inc. has a 2.27 beta, while its volatility is 127.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 2.34 which is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9. The Current Ratio of rival Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Edesa Biotech Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Genocea Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.88 average target price and a 24.36% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Edesa Biotech Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.9% and 50.3%. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance while Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.