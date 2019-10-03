Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Both Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 5 0.00 1.55M -1.16 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 10 -0.43 15.15M -3.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Edesa Biotech Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 30,815,109.34% -51.1% -48.4% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 153,185,035.39% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9. The Current Ratio of rival Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.6. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $24, with potential upside of 264.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Edesa Biotech Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.9% and 0% respectively. About 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Edesa Biotech Inc.