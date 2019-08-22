Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

We will be contrasting the differences between Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 62737.37 N/A -1.16 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 326.69 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Edesa Biotech Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Volatility and Risk

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.27 beta. CorMedix Inc. has a 2.93 beta and it is 193.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.2 and 9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CorMedix Inc. are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Edesa Biotech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance while CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CorMedix Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.