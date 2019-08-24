Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 57334.15 N/A -1.16 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.78 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Edesa Biotech Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Edesa Biotech Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Edesa Biotech Inc. has a beta of 2.27 and its 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. on the other hand, has 1.22 beta which makes it 22.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. are 9.2 and 9. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 27.1 and 27.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Edesa Biotech Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $85 consensus target price and a 51.16% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has weaker performance than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.