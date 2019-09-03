Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 50880.31 N/A -1.16 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.55 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Edesa Biotech Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.27 beta indicates that Edesa Biotech Inc. is 127.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Amarin Corporation plc has a 1.13 beta and it is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. is 9 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Amarin Corporation plc’s potential upside is 138.49% and its consensus price target is $35.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Edesa Biotech Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 25.9% and 45.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.