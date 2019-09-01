Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

As Biotechnology businesses, Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 53382.36 N/A -1.16 0.00 Allakos Inc. 46 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. is 9 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, Allakos Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.4% of Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Allakos Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Allakos Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.