Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|138010.05
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Edesa Biotech Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Edesa Biotech Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-367%
|-151.7%
Risk and Volatility
Edesa Biotech Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.27 beta. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s 380.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -2.8 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. is 9 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, Akari Therapeutics Plc has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares and 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. About 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-6.93%
|-11.74%
|-45.98%
|-6%
|-1.05%
|19.75%
For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.
Summary
Edesa Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.