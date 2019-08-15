Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

As Biotechnology companies, Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

In table 1 we can see Edesa Biotech Inc. and AC Immune SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. is 9 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, AC Immune SA has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AC Immune SA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Edesa Biotech Inc. and AC Immune SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.9% and 27%. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than AC Immune SA.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors AC Immune SA beats Edesa Biotech Inc.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.