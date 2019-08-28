Edesa Biotech, Inc. (EDSA) Reaches $3.40 52 Week Low; Shorts at Altice Usa Class A (ATUS) Raised By 1.18%

The stock of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.26 target or 4.00% below today’s $3.40 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $25.52 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $3.26 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.02M less. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 13,552 shares traded. Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) has declined 44.29% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.29% the S&P500.

Altice Usa Inc Class A (NYSE:ATUS) had an increase of 1.18% in short interest. ATUS’s SI was 14.72 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.18% from 14.55M shares previously. With 4.66M avg volume, 3 days are for Altice Usa Inc Class A (NYSE:ATUS)’s short sellers to cover ATUS’s short positions. The SI to Altice Usa Inc Class A’s float is 3.99%. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.48. About 4.07 million shares traded. Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has risen 57.86% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ATUS News: 16/03/2018 – RPT-ALTICE ATCA.AS EUROPE CEO SEES FRENCH CAPEX LOWER IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Altice refuses to propose new remedies in Media Capital deal; 31/05/2018 – ORANGE, SFR TO MERGE VIDEO OPS OCS AND ALTICE STUDIO: FIGARO; 15/03/2018 – Altice NV 4Q Adjusted EBITDA Margin 41%; 29/05/2018 – Autoridade Concorrência chumba compromissos da Altice para comprar Media Capital; 29/05/2018 – Portugal antitrust body rejects Altice remedies in Media Capital deal; 12/03/2018 – REG-Altice NV: Altice Enters Into Exclusivity For The Sale of Its International Wholesale Voice Carrier Business; 15/03/2018 – Altice USA to Generate Revenue Growth of About 2.5% to 3% YoY in 2018; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 TO $1.05 BILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES ISSUED BY CEQUEL; 09/05/2018 – Altice USA 1Q Rev $2.33B

More notable recent Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altice USA Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Altice USA (ATUS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comcast +1.4% as Wells Fargo resumes cable coverage – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$23.37, Is It Time To Put Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Altice USA has $3500 highest and $3000 lowest target. $32’s average target is 12.36% above currents $28.48 stock price. Altice USA had 6 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 23. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The stock of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.78 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Cablevision and Cequel. It has a 65.17 P/E ratio. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.