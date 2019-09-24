Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Comparing side by side

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 95456.87 N/A -1.16 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 3.04 N/A -4.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Edesa Biotech Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Volatility and Risk

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.27 beta. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.69 beta is the reason why it is 169.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9. The Current Ratio of rival Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.5 average target price and a 1,682.61% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Edesa Biotech Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.9% and 49.3%. Insiders owned 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.