Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 5 0.00 1.55M -1.16 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 2 0.00 1.74M -7.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 31,376,518.22% -51.1% -48.4% Neuralstem Inc. 98,796,275.27% -118.2% -78.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.27 beta means Edesa Biotech Inc.’s volatility is 127.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Neuralstem Inc.’s 1.94 beta is the reason why it is 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Edesa Biotech Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.9% and 4.9% respectively. About 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. was less bearish than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.