Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Edesa Biotech Inc. has 25.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Edesa Biotech Inc. has 1.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Edesa Biotech Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.10% -48.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Edesa Biotech Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Edesa Biotech Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.64 2.84

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 135.93%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Edesa Biotech Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Edesa Biotech Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Edesa Biotech Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.27 shows that Edesa Biotech Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc.’s peers are 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Edesa Biotech Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.