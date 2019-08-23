Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) Comparison side by side

Since Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 60636.12 N/A -1.16 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 7.05 N/A -3.93 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Edesa Biotech Inc. and Intrexon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Edesa Biotech Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8%

Volatility and Risk

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s current beta is 2.27 and it happens to be 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Intrexon Corporation’s 120.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9. The Current Ratio of rival Intrexon Corporation is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intrexon Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Edesa Biotech Inc. and Intrexon Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.9% and 80.1%. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance while Intrexon Corporation has 22.17% stronger performance.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats Intrexon Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.