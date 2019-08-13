Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Comparing side by side

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.02 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Edesa Biotech Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Volatility & Risk

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.27 beta. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.75 beta is the reason why it is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. is 9 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential upside is 29.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Edesa Biotech Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.9% and 86.6%. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance while Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 16.13% stronger performance.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.